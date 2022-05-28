Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Releases Special Mami Trailer, Poster

✖

Rent-A-Girlfriend is hyping up Season 2's come back this Summer with a special new trailer and poster teasing Mami Nanami's role in the new episodes! The first season taking on Reiji Miyajima's original manga series managed to make a major impact despite being one of the few new anime releasing during the tough Summer 2020 anime period, and Mami drew some of the most negative attention out of the main heroine line up in the first season. As the second fast approaches during this Summer, fans have been especially curious as to what her role would be moving forward given her prickly demeanor.

With Mami breaking up with Kazuya being the reason he launched on his whole rental girlfriend journey in the first place, there was a strange feeling developing between the two of them when she had seen him in public with his new dates. It's yet another thing that could unravel in a bad way, and that's also why these new episodes are so compelling to see develop. You can check out Rent-A-Girlfriend's new trailer and poster for Mami Nanami in Season 2 below:

Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season outside of Japan when it kicks off on July 1st, and you can catch up with the first season there before the Summer hits as well. Featuring a returning staff and cast with Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Crunchyroll teases Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 as such:

"A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year's… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their "relationship" to the very core!"

What do you think? How do you like this Mami focused look at Rent-A-Girlfriend's new season? What did you think of her in the first season? Where does she currently rank among all of the "girlfriends" so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!