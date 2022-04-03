Rent-a-Girlfriend Readies for Season 2 With its Heroines’ Spicy New Makeovers

Rent-a-Girlfriend is readying for the anime’s big return for Season 2 later this year with one spicy new poster featuring each of the main heroines! The first season of the anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series was one of the few new anime releases fans got to check out during the Summer 2020 anime schedule (which was still recovering from the onset of the ongoing COVID pandemic), and thus it left a major mark with fans as it introduced them to a different kind of romantic comedy and drama story over the course of its episodes.

With Rent-a-Girlfriend currently scheduled for a return this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, the promotional train is now up and running with there being just a few weeks before its premiere. With the Spring 2022 anime schedule now in full swing, it’s already time to set the table for the hottest shows of the Summer. Rent-a-Girlfriend clearly wants to make an impact early, and it’s coming out of the gate with a spicy new visual that gives each of its heroines a new maid outfit makeover. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/medicos_et_02/status/1507190538386124838?s=20&t=q6JhpxERO2HjH0dHaHsuuQ

This latest visual for the series comes from the MEDICOS SHOP from Tokyo where fans can get special goods featuring the series’ heroines in these new maid outfits. This promotion is running for a couple of weeks this month, but international fans will only really get to enjoy these new makeovers from afar as seen in the visual above. But if you wanted to spend more time with each of these “girlfriends” and catch up with Rent-A-Girlfriend before the new season premieres, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe the anime as such, “Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. ‘Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.’ Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, ‘You’re Kazuya-kun, right?’ A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”

What do you think of these spicy makeovers for Rent-a-Girlfriend’s heroines? What are you hoping to see in Season 2 this Summer? How did you like the first season of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

