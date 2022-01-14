Rent-A-Girlfriend Reveals Season 2 Release Window in New Trailer and Poster

Rent-A-Girlfriend has officially set its release window with a new trailer and poster for Season 2 of the anime! 2020 was one of the roughest years in recent memory for many reasons, and the anime world took an especially hard hit. There weren’t many new releases that year compared to what came in the next, but the ones that did hit really made an impact with fans. One of the biggest in this case was the debut adaptation for Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series, Rent-A-Girlfriend, as it hit in the Summer 2020 anime schedule.

Announcing a second season was in the works shortly after that first came to an end, it wasn’t until last year that Rent-A-Girlfriend revealed Season 2 would be airing in 2022. Now with the newest trailer and poster for the second season, Rent-A-Girlfriend has now confirmed it will be returning in July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule. There is no specific date for when in July, unfortunately, but you can check out the new trailer and poster for Rent-A-Girlfriend below from its official social channels:

https://twitter.com/kanokari_anime/status/1481944179802460162?s=20

Together with the new trailer and poster, it was confirmed that Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 will be featuring a returning cast and staff. Kazuomi Koga will be returning to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment, with Mitsutaka Hirota returning as script supervisor, Kanna Hirayama returning to design the characters, and HYADAIN returning to compose the music. The central cast will be returning as well with the likes of Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita all confirmed so far.

If you wanted to catch up with Rent-A-Girlfriend before the new season premieres, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. “Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.” Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, “You’re Kazuya-kun, right?” A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”

