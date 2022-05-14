Rent-A-Girlfriend Sets Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

✖

Rent-A-Girlfriend is finally making its comeback with its second season later this Summer, and has officially set its release date with a new trailer and poster highlighting Chizuru Mizuhara! 2020 might have been one of the roughest years for anime due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even then there were still a number of standout new releases despite all of this struggle. Premiering during the Summer 2020 anime schedule, the anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series was such a hit that it wasn't long after that a second season was confirmed to be in the works.

Rent-A-Girlfriend previously announced that Season 2 of the anime would be airing during the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but a new trailer and poster have now confirmed that the new episodes will begin on July 1st in Japan. An international release license has yet to be confirmed for the new season just yet, however, but it's not hard to imagine fans outside of Japan will be able to check out these new episodes alongside their debut in Japan. You can check out the new Chizuru focused trailer and poster for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 below:

The second season will be featuring a returning staff and cast alongside Chizuru's comeback with Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita all set to return. There's still plenty of time to catch up ahead of the second season's premiere, and you can find Rent-A-Girlfriend's first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe the anime as such, "Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

