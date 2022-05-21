Rent-A-Girlfriend Hypes Season 2 With New Ruka Trailer and Poster

✖

Rent-A-Girlfriend is gearing up for its major return for the second season later this Summer, and now the series is hyping up the new episodes with a new trailer and poster showing off more of Ruka Sarashina! The debut anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Jump magazine manga series was one of the few new anime releases that actually premiered during the shaky Summer 2020 anime schedule, but still made some major waves with fans. Despite the trouble, it was no surprise to see that there were already plans in place to continue the anime with a second season.

After two years of waiting, Rent-A-Girlfriend is now scheduled to return with Season 2 this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, so that means fans will get to see its main four "girlfriends" in action once again. One of these headliners is still Ruka after all that happened over the course of that first season, and now fans can get even more of an idea of what to expect from her in the new episodes with a new trailer and poster showing off her "date" look. You can check them out below:

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 will be premiering on July 1st in Japan, but an international license for the new episodes has yet to be announced as of this writing. The second season will be featuring a returning staff and cast with Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita all set to return. If you wanted to catch up with the first season in time for the second season's premiere in just a month or so, you can now find the series with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe Rent-A-Girlfriend as such, "Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

