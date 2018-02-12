This ‘Re:Zero’ Hotel Is Perfect For Vacationing Otakus

Are you a fan of Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World and are sorely missing the series? What if you had a chance to both celebrate your love of the series and surround yourself with all of your favorite girls from the series? Ever wanted to sleep in a bed with Rem and Ram? Luckily, one hotel in Japan has you covered.

Thanks to GRIDS Akibahara Hotel + Hostel in Japan, now fans can stay in a Re:Zero themed hotel room and enjoy the series in a new setting.

GRIDS Akibahara Hotel + Hostel has announced a collaboration with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World with a specialty concept hotel room from February 7 to March 7. The room is designed by So-Zo, which has worked on previous anime collaboration rooms with Gintama and Mr. Osomatsu, and features new character art of the series’ characters in various pajamas littering the walls and furniture of the room.

Guests who want to stay in the room need to pay 15,000 yen (about $137 US dollars) during the week and 16,000 yen ($146 US dollars) on the weekends. Though fans can stay at the hotel and still get a bunch of goodies such as a tote bag, message cards, door hangers, and pillow cases for a lesser price of 8,000 yen ($73 US dollars) during the week and 10,000 yen ($92 US dollars) on weekends.

Interested fans can check out this link here for reservations and information.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.