Rick and Morty: What We Want to See in Season 8

Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works for a release in the near future with Adult Swim, and there are few things we need to see in action in the new episodes! Rick and Morty Season 7 made big changes both behind the scenes and in the stories themselves as the titular duo went through some big character shifts through the course of the episodes. The season saw not only some major changes to the overall canon with major villains returning, but left some seeds that will likely pay off in even bigger ways in the series' future.

Rick and Morty Season 8 has yet to announce when it will be releasing with Adult Swim, but if the previous schedule as seen with the latest seasons continues, it will likely be on deck for a launch later this year (or at the latest, early 2025). With Season 7 dropping some curious story beats for the future, there are a few things we're hoping to see happen in the next wave of episodes. These include some returns, and more involvement from other characters we didn't see much of in Season 7.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Should Happen in Rick and Morty Season 8

The Rest of the Smith Family Need Episodes – Rick and Morty Season 7 had some very good character focused episodes for the titular duo, but the rest of the family had been pushed aside for the majority of its run. This meant there was a lack of Beth and Space Beth, Jerry, and Summer for some of the more story focused episodes. Season 8 needs more from them, and to expand more of their characters like we got to see with Rick and Morty this time around.

Diane Sanchez Flashback - Diane made a major "comeback" with the Season 7 finale, and it allowed for a different kind of reunion that showed fans the dynamic between Rick and Diane that fans never got to see. With these glimpses into Rick's past, it'd be cool if Season 8 gave us an extended flashback into Rick meeting Diane (as it was hinted to how they met in the finale). That way we get even more of the Diane we can't get in any other means, and perhaps get more of Beth's connection with Diane as well. Speaking of...

- Diane made a major "comeback" with the Season 7 finale, and it allowed for a different kind of reunion that showed fans the dynamic between Rick and Diane that fans never got to see. With these glimpses into Rick's past, it'd be cool if Season 8 gave us an extended flashback into Rick meeting Diane (as it was hinted to how they met in the finale). That way we get even more of the Diane we can't get in any other means, and perhaps get more of Beth's connection with Diane as well. Speaking of... Beth and Diane Moments – We got a brief scene where Beth got to hang out with a version of her mother, and this is a relationship the series really hasn't had time to explore because it's been so focused on Rick taking on Rick Prime. Now that the villain is out of the way, this is all part of the necessary recovery to truly evolve each of these characters and allow Beth to move on from the past too.

Summer Goes Evil – The "Night Family" episode was such a fun detour from the rest of the series because it proved how great of a villain Summer could be, and building on the new trust she has with Rick, Season 8 could take this even further and challenge them with a capable, yet villainous version of Summer. With other members of the family getting their own variants in the past, it's time for Summer to get one as well.

– The "Night Family" episode was such a fun detour from the rest of the series because it proved how great of a villain Summer could be, and building on the new trust she has with Rick, Season 8 could take this even further and challenge them with a capable, yet villainous version of Summer. With other members of the family getting their own variants in the past, it's time for Summer to get one as well. Evil Morty's Next Plan – With Evil Morty becoming the major antagonist following Rick Prime's defeat, and without another threat in the interim, it'll be great to see the next step of whatever Evil Morty wants for Rick in the future. A small tease to lead us into the next season would be enough, but a full episode bringing back the villain and evolving it in new ways would be even better.

A New Villain – Speaking, with Evil Morty being the next major season to season villain, there's now a gap to fill in for a new regular occurring foe for Rick and Morty to face. Especially now that President Curtis has become more of Rick's rival than just another foe.

But what do you want to see go down in Rick and Morty Season 8? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!