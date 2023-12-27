Rick and Morty Releases All Season 7 Post-Credits Scenes in One Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 had its fair share of great post-credits scenes after each of its episodes, and now Adult Swim has collected all of these scenes into one place with a special new video! Rick and Morty Season 7 wrapped up its run earlier this Fall following some of the biggest changes in the series yet. The season kicked off with a major shift behind the scenes following Adult Swim cutting ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland, and through the episodes fans saw some big changes to the overall canon of the series heading into the future.

Rick and Morty had quite a few episodes that explored its titular characters in some new ways, but as we saw with "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie," each of the post-credits scenes could end up leading into full episodes of their own down the line despite seeming like just a one-off joke at first. Thankfully, Adult Swim has gathered the post-credits scenes from all ten of Rick and Morty's Season 7 episodes so fans can check them out once more and guess which ones might come back someday.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been playing reruns with Adult Swim on Sunday evenings, but for fans hoping to see the full season they'll get their chance soon enough. Rick and Morty Season 7 will be available for streaming with Max beginning on January 22nd, but has yet to confirm its streaming release date for Hulu as of the time of this writing. Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works, and Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently on track to release with Adult Swim and Max in 2024.

As for what to expect from the latest slate of episodes, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

