Rick and Morty: New Morty Actor Reacts to Being Evil Morty

Rick and Morty Season 7 made some big waves through its run last Fall, and the new voice actor behind Morty Smith opened up about his reaction to playing Evil Morty for the first time! Rick and Morty Season 7's fifth episode really shook things up when it not only brought back Rick Prime as the primary antagonist, but also surprisingly brought back Evil Morty after we had last seen him at the end of the fifth season. It was an even bigger deal than fans might have first expected, however, because it was the first time Rick and Morty's new voice actors brought these evil variants to life.

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced Harry Belden as the new voice of Morty following Adult Swim cutting ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland, and that means "Unmortricken" was also Belden's first time bringing Evil Morty to life as well. Speaking to ComicBook.com about the occasion, Belden opened up about the pressure of taking on such a big character in Rick and Morty's lore and ultimately how much fun he had bringing the prominent villain to life in the episode because it's such a dramatic departure from Morty.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty: Harry Belden Reacts to Playing Evil Morty

"I definitely felt that when I was reading the script for the first time, just as a fan, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, Evil Morty's back. He's here. This is real. Code five.'" Belden began when asked about the potential pressures of taking on Evil Morty so soon into his tenure with Rick and Morty. "There was definitely some sense of, 'Okay, it's very clear this is a significant, heavy episode. The fans that love the lore are going to go crazy over this one.' It's so well written, it's so action packed and exciting."

Continuing further, Belden then explained his process of figuring out how to tackle Evil Morty, "For me it was just about getting into Evil Morty's head and thinking about how different he is from our Morty. He's not happy, lovable, upbeat Morty. He's cool, calm and collected, in control of everything that happens in the room. And it was really cool to see what happens when you put that type of Morty up against our Rick, who shares a lot of those same characteristics. So I really just had fun with it more than anything."

What did you think of Belden's take on Evil Morty in Rick and Morty Season 7?