Rick and Morty Team Talks Beth's Surprising New Romance

Rick and Morty has sparked a surprising new romance for Beth in Season 6's newest episode, and the team behind the series have opened up about the deeper meanings behind Beth's new relationship with Space Beth! The sixth season of the series kicked off with the promise that we would see a lot more of Space Beth following her original introduction to the series in Season 4, and the newest episode of the series certainly lived up to that promise. The season has been establishing a new status quo for the Smith Family, and fans are seeing it evolve.

Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 3 is titled "Bethic Twinstinct," and like the title suggests it was a heavily Beth focused episode as the two Beths found out how into each other they really are. This sparked a very emotional and physical fling between the two of them, and according to writer Anne Lane, series co-creator Dan Harmon, and showrunner Scott Marder in a special Inside the Episode segment released by Adult Swim, it's actually a psychological dive into how Beth's character continues to evolve and love herself as a whole person.

As episode writer Anne Lane explains, "Bethic Twinstinct" is an episode about self-exploration for Beth, and the avoidance of that by the rest of the family. Following Lane proposing that the two Beths would be into each other, Harmon explains that it made sense as a narcissistic element, but also made sense on the deeper level of Beth learning to love herself as a person. It's the kind of potential the team wanted to explore with Beth as she's not only down to Earth and realizes the constraints of her current life, but also like Rick has a very high opinion of herself.

It's that disconnect Beth has been facing since the third season of the series, and with this confrontation of her clone head on leading to a full on romance, it's sort of like Beth learning to love and accept all these sides of herself in the process. And how it continues to change her relationship with Jerry in the meantime, it's almost an even healthier version of the marriage that the two have had through the seasons so far.

