Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Sets Up Space Beth's Return

Rick and Morty started Season 6 with the promise that we would get to see more of Space Beth in the series moving forward, and an early look at the next episode of the series is setting the stage for her return to the series and possibly getting her own focus episode! After introducing her into the series at the end of Season 4, only to completely ignore her with the fifth season, the sixth season of the series kicked off with the promise that we would get to finally see much more of Space Beth as a member of the Smith Family moving forward.

The first looks and promos for Episode 3 of the new season shared some small looks at what we could expect from the next adventure, but the sneak peek clip recently released by Adult Swim highlights some key aspects of the next episode. Season 6 is gearing up for its out of season Thanksgiving special, and it's confirmed that Space Beth is now being counted as a member of the family as part of this new status quo. You can check out the first look at Space Beth's next episode below with a sneak peek at Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3:

Even more promising than just seeing the two Beths interact in this way in the sneak peek clip is the fact that Episode 3 of the season is actually titled "Bethic Twinstinct" with the brief synopsis reading, "Gotta love yourself or no one else ever will, broh." The title and Space Beth's return to focus seems to tease that the two Beths will have a much deeper episode ahead of them after having their heart to heart conversation in the premiere. Because while the two have reached a new understanding in terms of their place in this new status quo, they still have to learn about one another.

It's the kind of character exploration fans had been hoping to see in the fifth season, and considering the way this newest season kicked off, Season 6 could end up being a very eye-opening string of episodes for the core of each of these characters leading into the future. But what are you hoping to see from the series' first real episode with Space Beth as a full member of the family? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!