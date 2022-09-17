Rick and Morty Star Explores How Space Beth's Return Changes the Series

Rick and Morty is setting the stage for more involvement from Space Beth for Season 6 and moving forward, and the voice star behind both of the Beths has opened up about the changes her return has made to the series already! Beth's clone that got sent into space made her full return to the series with the end of the fourth season, but she was nowhere to be seen during all of the chaos in Season 5. With Season 6 already bringing her back to the series and setting up for even more down the line, now there's been a question as to what could be coming next.

Bringing such a different version of Beth into the series was a pretty exciting shake up for the star behind Beth, Sarah Chalke, as she spoke about in an interview with Screenrant and CBR leading into the new season of the series. Revealing more about the opportunities such a new character brings to not only Beth's character, but the rest of the Smith Family moving forward, Chalke is pretty pumped up to see where this new dynamic will lead in future episodes and seasons.

"That was a really fun journey to play and to go on with Beth," Chalke began when talking about Space Beth's first introduction. "To see how that dynamic has shifted even more as soon as Space Beth comes into the picture, how her relationship with Rick became so tied up with who's the clone, and then the power dynamics shift." But the real exciting aspect of it was seeing how the two Beths ended up coming to a different kind of conclusion than Rick might have expected to see from the duo after everything that happened.

"Now, both Beths took their power back by realizing, 'Oh, we actually don't care that [much] which one of us is the clone...'" Chalke continued. "I think one of the funnest parts of the show is there's no relationship that is ever static. They're constantly shifting. They're constantly changing." That seems to be the running theme for Season 6 so far as the characters continue to change after the end of the fifth season, and it's also why fans can't wait to see what happens in the rest of the series' run to come.

