Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Favorite Thing About Season 5's Newest Episode

The latest episode of Rick And Morty's fifth season took a crack at the ecological crime fighter Captain Planet while also giving the youngest member of the Smith family his first real heartbreak of the show, and co-creator of the series Dan Harmon shared his thoughts regarding his favorite part of creating the recent installment. Harmon isn't just known for the most popular series on Adult Swim, but also for his television work with the beloved series Community and his popular podcast in Harmontown, proving that the creative mind behind Rick And Morty has plenty of material under his belt.

In the most recent installment of Rick And Morty, a very different version of Captain Planet made an appearance in Planetina, a superhero who might want what's best for the planet, but goes entirely off the deep end as her relationship with Morty becomes stronger. Voiced by Alison Brie of Community and Glow fame, she is eventually dumped by Morty as the youngest member of the Smith clan realizes that her destructive nature is a bit too much to handle following her murderous rampage on an oil rig. Needless to say, Brie's performance does an excellent job of bringing the character to life, whether it be through her naivety or her earth-shattering anger.

Dan Harmon shared his favorite part of the episode via his Official Instagram Account, noting that Allison Brie has also voiced a Marvel character in her past, showing that the actress has really stretched her wings following the conclusion of Community:

While the love between Morty and Planetina was doomed to fail, this definitely doesn't mean we've seen the last of the faux-Captain Planet, as the series has been known to bring back several characters, good and bad. Season Five of Rick And Morty is set to take swings at some other big pop culture icons, with parodies of both Hellraiser and Voltron being shown in the marketing material for the current run of episodes. Considering how well received the current season is, fans are chomping at the bit to see where the grandfather/grandson team goes next.

