Rick and Morty Creators on Marvel Taking on the Multiverse

Marvel is now in the midst of expanding their films to include an entire multiverse of potential stories, and the series creators behind Rick and Morty shared their thoughts on how the studio is taking on their version of the multiverse! The original animated series is working on its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim in just a few weeks with the sixth season, and the end of the fifth season had completely changed how the series defined its version of the multiverse. It's something fans have been curious to see play out even more, and the creators behind the series have been keeping an eye on Marvel's multiverse to see how that develops.

When asked about Rick and Morty's take on the multiverse and how it compares with Marvel's expanding Multiverse Saga during an interview with ComicBook Nation, series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland explained that they are both happy to see the multiverse as a concept expand into such a major draw in pop culture. While they also explain their are many difficulties in terms of keeping the multiverse in track, both are curious to see how Marvel's Multiverse Saga develops even further.

"It feels fantastic," Harmon began. "I mean, as an earthling, I'm just so happy that that now we have a shorthand human to human that even a 15 year old kid that I run into on the street, if I'm talking to them about different things like that, we can just have a shorthand for the idea that of infinite universes and I feel like blessed and lucky that we kind of got in on the ground floor of it. We did not invent it as everybody knows. You know, we stole it from comic books and science, then Marvel was only reclaiming it by starting to incorporate it into the film universe."

Elaborating further, Harmon stated, "[T]here's an added layer of pride there because Chris McKenna, who co-wrote that amazing Spider-Man movie, he was a mastermind behind the timeline episode of Community. And an old dear beloved friend and collaborator that it's so cool to watch our single universe move forward in that way. It's one of the most satisfying things because as a sci-fi fan and just like a fan of psychology, like I just love that everybody's now able to access this shorthand, this idea of an infinite multiverse."

Justin Roiland also agreed with this sentiment as well stating, "If you're going to get really logical about it, they've got inconsistencies and there are things in the Marvel kind of multiverse canon, I almost say canon, I didn't mean it that way. I was going to say canonical, but canon that are kind of incongruent with each other, but it's like, I just turn that part of my brain off and just enjoy it. As long as they're doing it and they're going to go there and really commit to multiverse sh-t, I'm so there for it." Before ending with, "it's some of the best like cinematic sh-t in terms of just all of the crazy criss cross. And it's just amazing. So I think it's all really cool and I'd wanna see more of it."

