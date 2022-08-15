Rick and Morty Co-Creator Is Taking Pages From Marvel's Multiverse

Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the series co-creator opened up about how Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe films have really dived into the multiverse concept in the last few years too. The multiverse was built into the core of the animated series from the very beginning as it not only allowed the series to have all sorts of room for potential jokes and stories, but those who watched saw it become a crucial part of the series' lore heading into the newest season of the series.

Speaking with ComicBook.com and other members of the press during a recent press event heading into Rick and Morty's sixth season next month, Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland opened up about Marvel's increasing use of the multiverse idea and how the animated series differs from that concept. Mainly it's how the series is allowed to have completely different concepts for each of its main characters (along with wildly different fates) yet still can tell a single "canon" for the series overall.

(Photo: Adult Swim / Marvel)

"I think it's such a fascinating thing if done well, Roiland began. "Now yes, if you're going to get really logical about it, they've got inconsistencies and there are things in the Marvel kind of multiverse canon, I almost say canon, I didn't mean it that way. I was going to say canonical, but canon that are kind of incongruent with each other, but it's like, I just turn that part of my brain off and just enjoy it. As long as they're doing it and they're going to go there and really commit to multiverse sh-t, I'm so there for it." Continuing further about how this new multiverse in development, Roiland is excited.

"I think it's all really cool and I'd want to see more of it and I'm excited that it's happening," Roiland continued. "I mean honestly, think if you think about it, we didn't create the shit. I mean, Marvel was doing it and DC was doing it way back in the comic books way before us. I mean, we weren't super comic nerds, so we didn't really know about all the crazy sh-t..." Tying it back to Rick and Morty's own multiverse, Roiland explained that it comes with a new degree of freedom for the characters and concepts the series can explore.

"...I guess that's the big cheat code when you have multiverses," Roiland stated. "And that's something that we've leaned into on this show where we were able to have characters have full blown, look at the Kronenberg version of Jerry. It's like, he's just a different person. He's not the same at all. And it's sort of fun that we got to do that and still go back to what the show is, like the standard show, but that's still a thing we got to do. And that's all multiverses the safety net underneath those."