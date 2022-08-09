Rick and Morty Teases More Canon in Season 6

Rick and Morty will be making its return to Adult Swim next month with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the animated series, and the first promo for the new episodes is teasing even more canon coming our way in the new season. The first few seasons of the series have dabbled with a full serialized canon in the past, but it became a recurring joke to ignore all of this in favor of more jokes. This all changed with the final episodes of the fifth season that not only revealed a key piece of Rick's past, but a major tease for his future. Now the first promo for the next season is teasing we'll be picking up right after this.

Rick and Morty Season 5 ended with "Evil Morty" revealing that Rick created a version of the multiverse in which he was the smartest being in his private sandbox that could not be challenged. This version of the multiverse was destroyed along with the majority of the Citadel, and the first promo for Season 6 of the series teases that the new season will be picking up immediately after the finale and that there's something else that's so big to what's next that it's being considered too much of a spoiler to reveal it in the promos. Check out the example below:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The first trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 is fairly light on new actual footage, but the narration teases that the titular duo will be now facing even tougher challenges following the Citadel's destruction. Couple that with their damaged clothes and injuries (and the mysterious website tying into the new season), and that makes the floating "Spoiler" much more interesting. It seems to be something "explaining" the situation to the titular duo, and more importantly, it's considered a "spoiler" in the first place at all. This at the very least teases that there's a story here worth spoiling in the first place.

Fans have been hoping to see more of a serialized thread now that the series had been picked up for a such a high volume of episodes it needs to work through. This is far from confirming that Season 6 will dive even further into setting more of a canon going forward (as we have seen previous seasons shift back into episodic adventures after the premiere), but it's certainly an exciting potential evolution for the franchise going forward.

Would you want to see more of a serialized canon in Rick and Morty Season 6? Do you want it to mainly focus on its random stories instead?