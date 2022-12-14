Rick and Morty Team Breaks Down Season 6's Big Finale

Rick and Morty has put the cap on its sixth season run with its final episode aired over the weekend, and the team behind the episode broke down everything that went into bringing Season 6 to an end! Rick and Morty's sixth season has been approaching its stories on a different level than the previous ones as it not only introduced some big changes to the status quo from here on out, but also made sure to explore some surprising new sides to each of the characters. This all came together with the finale that wrapped all the threads into one story leading into the next season.

With Rick and Morty's Season 6 finale working as a holiday special, finale episode, and set up for what's to come in Season 7, it had quite a lot to work through in order to properly set up the next phase of the series. Breaking down the episode and what it was going for, series co-creator Dan Harmon and writer behind the episode (and Season 6 showrunner) Scott Marder opened up about "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation" in Adult Swim's Inside the Episode special video. Check it out below:

What Happens in Rick and Morty's Season 6 Finale?

Starting with the opening premise, Harmon and Marder explained that the idea of one of Star Wars' lightsabers falling straight down is something the writers have been working with for a while. But the real meat of the episode comes with all of the new pieces at play with this new version of Rick, his robot replacement, Space Beth being there for the holidays and more that the finale needed to work through. Thus the team wanted to be sure to have fun with the finale, but wrap all of these pieces together.

There's also the matter of Rick Prime as following the premiere, it's soon revealed that Rick is still very much focused on finding this foe while ultimately betraying both Morty and the audience's trust in him. But as Marder explains, this is still Rick improving much like he has in the rest of the season as he decides to get some help from Morty for his Rick Prime hunt leading into Season 7.

So there was a lot to work through, but what did you think of Rick and Morty's Season 6 finale? Does it make you excited for Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!