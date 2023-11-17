Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Explains Why Beating Rick Prime Isn't the End

Rick And Morty saw the defeat of Rick Prime with its latest episode, but co-creator Dan Harmon has assured fans that this is not the end of the Smiths.

Rick And Morty's latest episode was the definition of a "game changer". For most of Rick Sanchez's history in the Adult Swim series, he has been looking to get revenge on the alternate version of himself that was responsible for the death of his wife, Diane. With Rick And Morty teaming up with Evil Morty, the universe of the Cartoon Network show will never be the same and co-creator Dan Harmon took the opportunity to discuss the future in a new interview.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Rick And Morty's seventh season, "Unmortricken", be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Rick Prime was beaten to death by the Rick we've come to know and love thanks to an assist from Evil Morty. Like many other moments in the Adult Swim series' history, the conclusion to Rick's quest for revenge wasn't as satisfactory as he had hoped. Rather than feeling accomplished, the final moments of the episode saw the mad scientist feeling empty when it came to killing Rick Prime. While Rick Prime's story might be done, co-creator Dan Harmon hints at what is to come.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Harmon dives further into Rick Prime's death during an interview with Variety, stating how Rick couldn't find satisfaction with this ending, "I think there's still a conclusion to a story here because the narcissist will tell you that destroying yourself, it doesn't solve a problem."

Dan explains how the end of Rick Prime doesn't mean the end of Rick And Morty, "This show, the least of its concerns is wearing out its canonical credit card. If the show was going to be destroyed, it would have been destroyed by any of the other Godzilla-sized problems that have happened to it, including pandemics, writers' strikes, and other things."

Evil Morty was able to survive the recent installment, though the alternate version of Morty Smith doesn't appear to want anything to do with the titular characters. In the lead-up to this latest season, there has been a hint that an "Evil Summer" might be making an appearance to cause some problems for the Smith Family.

Who do you think the next big bad of Rick And Morty will be now that Rick Prime is out of the picture? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.

Via Variety