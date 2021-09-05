Rick and Morty: New Live-Action Christopher Lloyd Promo References Pickle Rick

✖

Adult Swim has released another Rick and Morty promo featuring Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez after debuting the beloved actor in the role last week. Lloyd's Doc Brown from Back to the Future bears more than a passing similarity to Rick, and the actor seems the perfect fit for a live-action version of the hit animated series. Jaeden Lieberher plays Morty, Rick's grandson, who goes on wild sci-fi adventures with him. This promo references the famous Pickle Rick episode of Rick and Morty, with live-action Morty finding a pickle and assuming Rick has turned himself into a pickle again. It turns out that isn't the case as Lloyd's Rick shows up behind Morty and takes a quick bite out of the pickle. You can watch it below.

Some fans wonder if these teasers are building up to a live-action Rick and Morty Season Five finale, or at least a scene featuring the live-action duo. Adult Swim remains silent on the idea, but Lloyd has said in the past that he'd love to be a part of the series.

“I don't follow it closely, but I've seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it's a lot of fun. I know it's some kind of parody of Doc and Marty,” Lloyd told The Phoenix New Times, “I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really fun.”

Of Back to the Future, Lloyd said, “I think it's a very positive film. A lot of people, especially at events, have told me Back to the Future helped them survive whatever issues they dealt with in their adolescence or before that. Back to the Future helped lift their spirits and be more optimistic. I think that's a big thing and I'm so glad to be a part of something that helped people cope and get through their hardships.”

Rick and Morty is the Emmy award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

What do you think of the second live-action Rick and Morty promo? Do you think Christopher Lloyd will show up in the season finale? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. New episodes of Rick and Morty debut on Sundays on Adult Swim.