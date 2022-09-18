Rick and Morty Star Opens Up About Beth's Increased Involvement in Show

Rick and Morty is promising even more of a inside look at the Smith Family's changing dynamic with Season 6 of the series, and the voice star behind Beth Smith has opened up about her character's deeper and extended involvement in the show over the years. When the series first kicked off in full, it began with a focus on the titular duo while the rest of the family was relegated to smaller B plots that usually took place on Earth. But as fans have seen in the seasons since, it's been a pretty transformative time for each member of the family with Beth getting some particularly interesting evolutions.

The third season of the series began to bring Beth into the wacky adventure sides of the story more and more while it explored her connection with her father, and future seasons shook this up even more with the introduction of Space Beth, her divorce with Jerry, and many more other status quo shifts. As the voice actor behind Beth, Sarah Chalke, explained in a talk with Screenrant and CBR, she's been just as excited to see her character evolve and add new layers over the seasons.

"At the beginning, when you read the pilot, you're thinking, 'Okay, so there's gonna be Rick and Morty, and they're going to be going off on the intergalactic wild adventures, and you're gonna be at home...'" Chalke began. "But especially in [Season 3's "ABCs of Beth"], where you realize why [Beth] is how she is and how much she's actually like Rick, you understand so much more about her relationship with her dad and that dynamic and therefore her relationship with Jerry...That was a really fun journey to play and to go on with Beth."

Unpacking even further about more changes that could be taking place down the line and what that means for her approach to the character, Chalke noted, "To see how that dynamic has shifted even more as soon as Space Beth comes into the picture, how her relationship with Rick became so tied up with who's the clone, and then the power dynamics shift. Now, both Beths took their power back by realizing, 'Oh, we actually don't care that [much] which one of us is the clone...' I think one of the funnest parts of the show is there's no relationship that is ever static. They're constantly shifting. They're constantly changing."

