Rick and Morty Star Explains How They Perform for Two Beths

Rick and Morty has finally reintroduced Space Beth back into the series with Season 6, and the voice star behind both Beths has explained the process behind bringing two versions of the same character to life! After bringing her into the series in full with the end of the fourth season, fans were surprised to see that Season 5 completely had ignored Space Beth during its run. But with the first episode of the newest season bringing her back in as a full member of the Smith Family, and thus teased we would be seeing even more of her moving forward.

Seeing more of the two Beths interacting with one another is not only an enticing prospect for fans of the series itself, but it's also exciting for the one bringing both of them to life. Rick and Morty star Sarah Chalke opened up about Space Beth's full reintroduction to the series in an interview with Screenrant and CBR, and revealed not only the challenges that come with bringing both versions of the same character to life but the excitement and creativity allows her to explore as a performer.

"It's exciting, and it's challenging," Chalke began. "It's such a different thing that you don't often get to do in any other part. I mean, it's the first time that I've gotten to do that...In any show that goes the distance and that you get to play for multiple seasons, that already feels like a gift because that's already rare. It allows you to just go further with the character and dig deeper into them, and you find out more about them, and you find out more about their backstory." As for approaching the two Beths, it's two different recording processes.

"The fact that now it's Home Beth and Space Beth," Chalke continued. "[T]hat's been a whole other experience. It's been really fun. We record them completely separately. So in a recording, we'll do all of Home Beth, stop, go back, [and] do all of Space Beth because there is just a different flavor and a different texture to both of them. They're coming from such a different place, and there's so much more confidence with Space Beth. So even in a scene where Space Beth and Home Beth are going back and forth, we just separate the conversation... I was so happy that Space Beth wasn't just in one episode and that we got to continue with her."

Not only are they treated as different characters in the show itself, but Chalke is allowed to treat them as completely different entities with their own personalities during the recording process itself. Hopefully this is something we'll see explored further now that both Beths are in the series, but what do you hope to see from Space Beth in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

(h/t CBR)