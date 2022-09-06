Rick and Morty Sets Up More Space Beth for Season 6

Rick and Morty is finally back up and running on Adult Swim with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and its big premiere episode has set the stage for even more Space Beth in the series moving forward! The end of the fourth season of the series fully re-introduced Beth's clone that had gone on space adventures after Rick proposed the same opportunity to his Beth. It teased there would be a major status quo shift for the series moving forward, but she was completely skipped over in the events of the fifth season outside of a few brief references here and there.

With Season 6 of the series diving further into more canon and serialized stories in season's past, Rick and Morty officially brought Space Beth fully back into the fold with the first episode of the new season. But hopefully it will be far from the last time we will get to see her as the premiere not only fully integrates her into the new Smith Family status quo moving forward, but Space Beth has also expressed interest in coming back to hang out with her family from time to time in the future.

Rick and Morty Season 6's premiere, "Solaricks," actually begins with Space Beth's full return to the series as she ends up being the one that helps save Rick and Morty from being trapped in the Citadel following the events of the Season 5 finale. Then when Summer asks her to stick around and help her out on her newest mission of bringing the titular duo back to their universe following a multiverse reset mishap, Space Beth and Beth end up having some much needed time to work out their respective issues and feelings towards one another.

Fighting over Summer's affection at first, the two Beths come to a realization that they can both serve as members of the Smith Family to their kids. Getting through to one another, Space Beth eventually reveals that she's interested in coming back for more adventures in the future. Unlike the last time, this is Space Beth openly admitting that she's going to be sticking around as a seeming promise from those behind the series as well.

