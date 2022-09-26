Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Inspirations Behind Season 6's Horror Episode

Rick and Morty delivered the series' first real jump into the Horror genre with the newest episode, and the team behind it all unpacked the John Carpenter and other Horror legend inspirations that went into Season 6's newest episode! The newest season of the series has been unfolding in a much different way than fans have seen in past seasons, but the latest is definitely an example of just the kinds of experimentation we have been getting. The series has played with Horror ideas before, but the newest episode had really dove into the entire vibe right from the jump.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4, "Night Family," saw a sleeping version of the Smith Family take over and presented a full on Horror movie like presentation that included new music, lighting, and more. Opening up about the episode during Adult Swim's Inside the Episode segment released shortly after the episode's premiere, series co-creator Dan Harmon, writer Rob Schrab, and director Jacob Hair unpacked the central Horror ideas that went into making the "Night Family" episode possible. You can check it out below:

As explained by Harmon, it turns out that writer Rob Schrab's pitch for the episode in the first place was to treat it like a John Carpenter movie. Revealed to be an idea that the Rick and Morty team has been bouncing around for many seasons before landing in Season 6, its central conceit was to try and unpack the idea of being a completely different person when you're asleep compared to when you're awake. But the major thread underneath was Summer's surprising development as the villain of the episode.

It's revealed that she holds a deep-seated resentment for her grandfather, and the team behind the series wanted to explore that further in what Summer would be like as a night person. At the same time, there's actually a pretty neat full circle moment highlighted in the writing too as it brings back Rick's early dismissal of Summer that had since become a meme among fans all these years later.

