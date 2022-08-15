Rick and Morty Star Breaks Down the Show's Most Important Feature

Rick and Morty is getting ready to come back for Season 6 of the series and many more seasons in the future, and now one of the stars has broken down the show's most important feature bringing fans back during all of the multiversal chaos. As Rick and Morty continues to involve more of the Smith Family as a full unit for each of its adventures, the episodes thus far have been a great way to amplify why the Smith Family is still together. Despite everything ripping them apart from one another, the family unit seems to be stronger than ever together.

This coming back as a family despite how much they can despise one another in many episodes is one of the core facets of the series' drama and comedy overall. Speaking about Rick and Morty's development so far in a special interview with ComicBook.com and other members of the press, Summer Smith voice star Spencer Grammer broke it down by explaining that while there is a lot of cynicism and science fiction taking it to an otherworldly level, it's still a very much "humanist existence" bringing fans back to each of the new episodes.

First, Grammer began by praising series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for casting the central family as they did, "I think [Roiland and Harmon] picked some really unique characters. Obviously [Chris] Parnell's had a pretty huge prolific animation career already, and this was sort of the beginning of mine and I'm so grateful for it. And Sarah [Chalke]'s hilarious comedian as well. You picked really great comedic actors." But explaining further, Grammer praised the structure for the series overall," But I also think, because I watch a lot of animations and I feel...they start off with really interesting premises and sometimes some of it gets lost in the shuffle. And I think that the writing is exceptional. I think that the structure of the writing is great."

As for what makes Rick and Morty different, Grammer pointed to the secret heart at the center of the cynicism, "I think it always ties around the family and there's a heart to the show that doesn't necessarily exist. You can be irreverent and satirical, but if you can root it in a family where we care about people and they're multidimensional, it really allows us to enjoy and grow and feel a humanist experience with the show itself. That's been what my observation on it and I think that's what really has made it stand out or stand this test of time. I think The Simpsons does a similar thing in that, but obviously I think Rick and Morty's doing a great job in other ways.

