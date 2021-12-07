Rick and Morty Explores Rick’s Tragic Backstory in New Season 5 Clip

The team behind Rick and Morty explored what went into making Rick Sanchez’s tragic backstory with a new clip for Season 5! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its run earlier this year, and while much of the first half of the season focused on telling episodic stories it all changed with the back half of the season. The series began to reveal some major things about the series’ overall canon, and answered some of the biggest questions fans had about Rick’s history since it was brought up during the third season.

One of the biggest reveals of the fifth season saw Morty (and fans) finally figure out Rick’s backstory, and it was just as tragic as it was implied to be during the third season. Rick’s former family was indeed killed by another Rick, and it wasn’t the joke he tried to play it off as before. Getting into making not only the backstory solid, but struggling with its introduction, series co-creator Dan Harmon, producer Steve Levy, and writer Jeff Loveness opened up about Rick’s past in a new clip from the “Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5 featurette from the upcoming Blu-ray. You can check it out below as shared by ScreenRant:

Videos by ComicBook.com

First Levy opened up about how he had approached Harmon about the extended canon he had in mind for Rick and the series as a whole, but Harmon himself explained that he was worried about introducing such elements as not only would it be tough to pay off as much as fans were hoping, but it was also a point where the series could not turn back from. Thus the team decided to push back on the idea of a serialized canon for as long as they could, but as Loveness stated, it’s also something they could not shy away from forever.

Given that the canonical additions and teases for the future were actually some of the best received elements of Rick and Morty’s fifth season overall (especially considering the first seven episodes were focused on episodic storytelling), maybe it’s something the series dives more into with future seasons? But what do you think? Would you want to see more canon episodes and more about Rick’s character like we saw in the new season? Want more self-contained episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ScreenRant