Rick and Morty Fans Loved Seeing the President Fighting Turkey President in Season 5
Rick and Morty fans loved seeing the President fighting a turkey version of himself in Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now six episodes into its run, and each of them has been wildly different from one another. There are threads that connect them together as the titular duo takes on strange situations with each new adventures, and one of the important ones has been the United States President (voiced by Keith David) who has appeared in frequent episodes in this run.
Appearing in three out of the six episodes this season, Episode 6, "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" is the series' spin on a Thanksgiving episode that ranges from the duo turning into turkeys to get a Presidential pardon that soon turns into a huge military operation that ends up transforming a regular turkey into a copy of the President. This is only the start of wild things as the two of them ultimately fight one another.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's Thanksgiving episode below, and let us know what you think! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Salute to the President!
#RickAndMorty once again @ImKeithDavid we salute you sir. 🇺🇸 hell of a job.— Jared Contraguerro #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SteelJacket729) July 26, 2021
If You Know, You Know
New episode of Rick and morty you get it you get it #adultswim #RickAndMorty @RickandMorty @adultswim pic.twitter.com/UgtkgWUEo5— crusader justice (@crusaderisbac) July 26, 2021
Great Season so Far?
Another Great episode in a season of great episodes #RickAndMorty— BigNEET (@GumbaruNeet) July 26, 2021
Turkey Rick Better Than Pickle Rick?
That may have been better than Pickle Rick. #RickAndMorty— Next season (@nyjetspleasewin) July 26, 2021
Well, Yeah This Happened Too...
I WANT A PLAYSTATION 5! #RickAndMorty— Justin Seagull (@PocketSeagull) July 26, 2021
We All Learned Something Tonight!
Rick and Morty taught me that Turkeys sleep in trees. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/SuV7gd7hUJ— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) July 26, 2021
Not Enough Context!
spoilers for season 5 episode 6 without context #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/wwQglxNmlH— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 26, 2021
Morty's Messed Up Quite a Lot This Season...
I think this season of #RickAndMorty should be called “what did morty do…”— Orlando Villarreal (@CommandZer01) July 26, 2021
Are We Getting More Canon Soon?
#RickandMorty— Tobi (@dsfan44) July 26, 2021
Me after watching tonight's newest episode. Bring back evil Morty or Phoenixperson and Tammy please. pic.twitter.com/rE0TNB271J
Wild Ending...
That's was of sad ending for the wife bummer #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/v7bIi93X6s— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) July 26, 2021