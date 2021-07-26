Rick and Morty Become Turkeys In Season 5

Rick and Morty turned into turkeys this week and the fans are through the roof right now. Everyone’s favorite mad scientist tried to secure the constitution but Morty went ahead and ruined it for his grandfather. This leads to another appearance of the President of the United States and Keith David’s sultry tones. Rick’s plan becomes a more obtuse version of his Pickle Rick heist from previous seasons. Basically, transform into a turkey to secure a Presidential pardon and do it all without the country becoming any wiser. It’s a mischievous scheme but the President is more than ready for it. The hallmark of the episode has been Keith David’s back and forth with Rick. Check out some of the wild reactions to Turkey Rick down below:

During Comic-Con @ Home this year, showrunner Scott Marder revealed how the family becomes more central.

"Season 5 definitely explores some friction between Rick and Morty which leaves some openings for Summer to jump in," Marder began. "[S]he’s super capable when called up. It’s not fair frankly how little he looks to her because when he does, she’s normally more with it than Morty." Co-creator Dan Harmon added to this as well with an explanation of why Summer was pushed to the background for so long, "It’s kind of an older sister thing I think where you become a babysitter if you have a little brother, so then that’s sort of where Summer is."

