Rick and Morty Producers Detail Struggles of Following Season 5's Finale

Rick and Morty is going to need to pick up from its massive Season 5 finale with Season 6's premiere hitting Adult Swim this weekend, and the producers behind it all have detailed the struggles they had with following up such a game changer for the series as a whole. The end of the fifth season brought with it some of the most significant story changes for the series to date, and thus it had sparked all kinds of fan questions and theories about what could be coming next. As one would expect, the team behind the series were facing those same kinds of questions and theories too.

Much like how fans had been wondering just how the team at Rick and Morty would be picking up from such a huge change with the end of the fifth season, the team behind the series was wondering the same. Speaking with Inverse ahead of Season 6's premiere, showrunner Scott Marder and producer James Siciliano opened up about the creative process leading into the sixth season and revealed that the team actually went through a number of different ideas before ultimately settling on the version of the premiere we'll get to see soon.

When asked about Season 5's finale changing so much for the series, Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder began, "It left us with a ton of homework and a lot to live up to. We actually had a few different versions of the episode that were completely different. We ultimately weren't happy with it and scrapped it and found this one that you guys are getting now." Season 5 of the series had fully revealed what the Central Finite Curve was ultimately to toss it out right after, so you can imagine how tough it was to follow up such a major status quo shift.

The season premieres have a great track record of immediately following up the events of the previous season's finale, but some of the premieres go into further depth than others. Fans are hoping to see more of a serialized development moving forward, and Season 6 is promising quite a bit of what fans have been asking for a long time. As for when we will all be able to see it go down, Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres this Sunday, September 4th at 11:00PM EST.

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere? What do you want to see before the new season ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Inverse