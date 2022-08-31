Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases "Larger Story" Coming in Season 6

Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series in just under a week from the time of this writing, and the showrunner behind the series is setting the stage for a much "larger story" that we will get to see unfold over the new episodes! The end of the fifth season brought with it a number of changes not seen in previous season finales, and it raised all sorts of questions as to what could be coming in the story next. Thankfully, the team behind the series is not shying away from the challenge.

The end of the fifth season not only brought some significant events with it, but the tease that Rick and Morty would be giving more emphasis to the series' main story despite all of the years fighting against it. As showrunner behind the series, Scott Marder, revealed in an interview with Inverse leading to the new season's premiere, Rick and Morty Season 6 is part of the kick off to the "second half of a larger story" following everything that went down with Evil Morty at the end of Season 5.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Marder first began with detailing the trouble at first of following up Season 5's big finale and noting it was a "really arduous process." Explaining that, "[Season 5's finale] left us with a ton of homework and a lot to live up to. We actually had a few different versions of the episode that were completely different. We ultimately weren't happy with it and scrapped it and found this one that you guys are getting now." But while there was some trouble in figuring out exactly how to pick back up after that major finale, Marder teased this really is only the beginning.

"I feel like it closes that book, but at the same time, opens up a new one. There was a clear and present danger that was always there that so naturally emerged coinciding with Evil Morty to begin the second half of a larger story." Naturally there's no detail as to what this second half of the story could potentially mean, but Season 6 is already shaping up to be just as game-changing of a season as the last. You can check out ComicBook.com's review of Rick and Morty Season 6 here if you're curious about how it does so.

