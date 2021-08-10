Rick and Morty Fans Aren't Loving Season 5's Finale Delay
Rick and Morty fans definitely are feeling the sting of the series' hiatus as they wait for Season 5's big finale! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series has been fairly light on canonical content as it's been speeding through its episode, but the eighth release shook that up entirely with the biggest backstory episode for Rick in the series yet. Not only that, it came with the unfortunate news that the reports about Season 5's hiatus were not only true, but given a much longer time frame than initially expected.
Rick and Morty Season 5 will be returning on September 5th to finish out its season with an one-hour long finale. While the prospect of an hour finale makes it seem like a great deal, fans aren't exactly too happy with the break before the final episodes of the season. Given how long it took before Season 4 finished its run, it's not that bad in retrospect but it doesn't take away the sting.
With lots of potential to explore with the final episodes of the season, fans are definitely wondering what Rick and Morty has planned for the end of Season 5. Read to see how fans are reacting to the season's hiatus, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Good News, Bad News
Good news: The season finale of #RickandMorty will be an hour long episode
Bad news: It’ll air in a month… pic.twitter.com/4Trb4Mq4WV— AC (@ACinthe715) August 9, 2021
Tears
Bro 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/J6ihnTs9zL— S4VIOR ~ Thank You Sorachi ♥♥♥♥♥♥ (@KONODIOS4VIOR) August 9, 2021
Wait, How Long???
September 5th? Of Course the next Episode is the Season Finale and of Course we have to wait a DAMN MONTH TO FREAKING WATCH IT #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/7aX94eoymx— Matthew Lopez (@Matthew669691) August 9, 2021
WTF
WHAT THE FUCK?! we have to wait til september fucking 5th for the finale?!?! are you kidding me?!?! #RickAndMorty— mandy (@angelascigs) August 9, 2021
What an Emotional Rollercoaster
Dude #rickandmorty had me so happy because that was the best episode in like the last 2 seasons. Then they hit us with the next episode is the season finale ALREADY and they won’t be back til SEPTEMBER 4TH fuck that pic.twitter.com/Q4EM5iFanH— Kapi (@Kapiquazzle) August 9, 2021
Finale Already? Maybe the Wait Won't Be So Bad Then...
No not the season finale of #rickandmorty already 😭 I’m spoiled with new content I dunno how to survive now— ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ꪖડꫝꫀ𝕣 (אש)☾༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@transthrAsher) August 9, 2021
Need it ASAP
These are the kinds of episodes that make me love #rickAndMorty the season 5 finale needs to get here asap pic.twitter.com/P5s1pq5PSQ— Mattie (@Mattie_Lynn15) August 9, 2021
"No, I Don't Think I Will"
The Internet: Will you give us the Rick And Morty One Hour Season Finale next week?
Adult Swim: pic.twitter.com/ygAhmZIN2R— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 9, 2021
"Not Cool."
We need to wait a MONTH for the #RickAndMorty season finale? Not cool.
Gonna watch a little of #LastWeekTonight before bed, just enough to not worry about spoilers tomorrow.— Miguel Lopez (@mklopez) August 9, 2021
Then Again, An Hour Long Finale's Not Bad Though...
Holy, that’s some awesome freaking news wubba lubba dub dub. #RickandMorty https://t.co/qfQAtlj1e4 pic.twitter.com/O75PESGbxB— Kalen VX Bryson (@kalenvx123) August 9, 2021