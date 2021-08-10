Rick and Morty Fans Aren't Loving Season 5's Finale Delay

Rick and Morty fans definitely are feeling the sting of the series' hiatus as they wait for Season 5's big finale! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series has been fairly light on canonical content as it's been speeding through its episode, but the eighth release shook that up entirely with the biggest backstory episode for Rick in the series yet. Not only that, it came with the unfortunate news that the reports about Season 5's hiatus were not only true, but given a much longer time frame than initially expected.

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be returning on September 5th to finish out its season with an one-hour long finale. While the prospect of an hour finale makes it seem like a great deal, fans aren't exactly too happy with the break before the final episodes of the season. Given how long it took before Season 4 finished its run, it's not that bad in retrospect but it doesn't take away the sting.

With lots of potential to explore with the final episodes of the season, fans are definitely wondering what Rick and Morty has planned for the end of Season 5. Read to see how fans are reacting to the season's hiatus, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!