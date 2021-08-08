✖

Rick and Morty Season 5 will reportedly be going on hiatus soon! The fifth season of the series is nearing the end of its ten episode run, and is getting ready to air its eighth episode this coming Sunday from the time of this writing. Unfortunately for fans of the series, it's going to be a wait before seeing what comes next for the series as Rick and Morty will be going on a break. Not only will it be missing out next Sunday, August 15th, according to new reports, Rick and Morty could be taking a much longer break before airing the final two episodes of Season 5.

It was previously revealed that Rick and Morty Season 5 would be taking a break next Sunday, August 15th (which will be dominated by not only Tuca & Bertie's Season 2 finale, but a marathon of the new season following that), but a new schedule listing spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter has also revealed that there will not be a new episode of Rick and Morty on Sunday, August 22nd either. That means it's going to be at least two weeks of waiting in between Episodes 8 and 9 of Season 5.

It's yet to be officially confirmed whether or not Rick and Morty will be missing out for two Sundays in a row, nor has a reason for the delay has been revealed, but fans are hoping that this means that eventually it will mean a two-part season finale when the new season finally does return. Given the several month break between the first and last five episodes of Season 4, this hiatus doesn't seem too bad by comparison.

With Rick and Morty already confirmed for Seasons 6, 7 (with Season 7 of the series wrapping the writing portion of its production recently), and many more episodes coming down the pipeline along with newly produced anime shorts from more creators following the success of the first three shorts, this wait might sting but at least fans can rest easy knowing that there are still plenty more new episodes for years to come.

Then again, there's also no telling whether or not this hiatus will end after just two weeks either but we'll see soon enough as Rick and Morty's next new episode airs on Adult Swim on Sunday, August 8th at 11:00PM EST. What do you think of Rick and Morty taking a hiatus before Season 5 ends? How are you liking the new season so far overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!