Rick and Morty Fans Hope to See More of Rick's Nemesis, Mr. Nimbus

Rick and Morty fans are hoping to see more of Rick's nemesis, Mr. Nimbus after Season 5's premiere episode! Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with new episodes after a year long wait, and the first new episode of Season 5 made some big leaps forward in terms of building the world of the series. Because while it's still very much focused on telling its jokes, the series has made a notable attempt to better fill out Rick Sanchez's history with the introduction of his former friend turned nemesis, Mr. Nimbus.

After crashing into the ocean at the beginning of the episode, Rick and Morty fans meet the hilarious Mr. Nimbus, who commands the power of the ocean with thrusts of his hips. Not only that, but he also controls the police as we find in the episode. He's got some connections ton Rick's past, and Beth and Jerry's future, and as a result, fans are hoping to see more of the newest addition to the series someday.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick's official nemesis, Mr. Nimbus, from Season 5's first episode