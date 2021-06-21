Rick and Morty Fans Hope to See More of Rick's Nemesis, Mr. Nimbus
Rick and Morty fans are hoping to see more of Rick's nemesis, Mr. Nimbus after Season 5's premiere episode! Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with new episodes after a year long wait, and the first new episode of Season 5 made some big leaps forward in terms of building the world of the series. Because while it's still very much focused on telling its jokes, the series has made a notable attempt to better fill out Rick Sanchez's history with the introduction of his former friend turned nemesis, Mr. Nimbus.
After crashing into the ocean at the beginning of the episode, Rick and Morty fans meet the hilarious Mr. Nimbus, who commands the power of the ocean with thrusts of his hips. Not only that, but he also controls the police as we find in the episode. He's got some connections ton Rick's past, and Beth and Jerry's future, and as a result, fans are hoping to see more of the newest addition to the series someday.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick's official nemesis, Mr. Nimbus, from Season 5's first episode and let us know your thoughts about the new characters in the comments! Are you hoping to see more of Mr. Nimbus someday? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
He's Ice-Cold
prevnext
Mr. Nimbus is an ice-cold dick killer, Morty.
#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/0zNC9ZOzRE— 🌹🏳🌈 i hate capitalism 🏳🌈🌹 (@cnc__3) June 21, 2021
"Bootleg Aquaman"
prevnext
Lol! Who is this bootleg Aqua Man?! 🤣#RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/Y6VMENYiH2— Blazing Fire Pony 🔥🦄 (@PonyBlazing_MLP) June 21, 2021
The MCU Should Take Notes!
prevnext
This is exactly how they introducing namor in the mcu to #RickandMorty— HeroicViewer (@HeroicViewer) June 21, 2021
Hard to Deny...
prevnext
I don't know, man. I kind of have a thing for Mr. Nimbus. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/QxwmVPgeNj— Hot Think I'm Gonna Hurl Summer🏳️🌈💛🤍💜🖤 (@cooper_holly) June 21, 2021
You Just Had to Touch the Ocean
prevnext
"You just had to touch the ocean" #RickandMorty— mads89🌈 (@MadK089) June 21, 2021
He's Mr. Nimbus, He Controls the Police!
prevnext
Mr. Nimbus got the police like: #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/OIj0lpelsm— 🦖 (@zsgno__) June 21, 2021
Wait, He's Actually Cool?
prevnext
Mr Nimbus is startling to be a cool character #RickandMorty— James Fierro (@SoftPlatypus23) June 21, 2021
"Epic as Hell"
prevnext
MR. NIMBUS IS EPIC AS HELL #RickAndMorty— Punk Revolution Now! (@PunkRevNow) June 21, 2021
He Even Saved the Day!
prevnext
Mr Nimbus for the save....#RickandMorty— 😁Mike The Naked Bigfoot😁 (@voodooman3) June 21, 2021
Better Than Birdperson?
prev
Nimbus is a better friend than Birdperson. Change my mind. #RickAndMorty— ㅤ (@subZZro) June 21, 2021