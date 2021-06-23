Rick and Morty Opens Up About Season 5 Premiere in Behind-The-Scenes Video

The team behind Rick and Morty has opened up about Season 5's premiere episode with a special behind-the-scenes video! Rick and Morty has finally made its return for its much anticipated fifth season with Adult Swim, and with it made some pretty big changes to the canon for the rest of the season such as the introduction of Rick's nemesis, Mr. Nimbus. Not only that, but the adventure in the episode itself took Morty on a wild ride through a parallel universe with a much more sped up time than his own.

Adult Swim has released a special behind-the-scenes video featuring series writer Jeff Loveness, co-creator Dan Harmon, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder and they opened up about everything going on in the fifth season premiere. Revealing some fun details about what went into the episode, you can check it out for yourself in the video above!

One of the reveals in the video was about Rick's nemesis Mr. Nimbus himself. As the staff explained, Nimbus was in another episode that failed to happen but the team loved the character so much that they had been waiting for the opportunity to use him in a story. Jess Loveness explained that Nimbus is Rick's antithesis and is even potentially the purest form of Rick. Unlike Rick, Nimbus is happy with himself (because he's kind of the ocean and controls the police).

This also ties into the conversation Rick and Nimbus have in the episode that teases their relationship really does go back far. It seems that Rick and his tendency to make enemies goes far deeper as showrunner Scott Marder then explained how Morty ended up making the same kind of enemy without really trying as he continued to go through his time door and hugely impacting the lives of the society on the other side.

Hilariously enough some of the elements, such as the giant bird at the end of time, were included just because they were fun and cool ideas. All of this came together for a successful premiere episode that was a pretty huge hit with fans. If you missed out on it, you can currently find the first episode now streaming for free through Adult Swim's official YouTube account. But what did you think of Rick and Morty's fifth season premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!