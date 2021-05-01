Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases Voltron Episode

Rick and Morty is teasing a big Voltron inspired episode with Season 5 of the series! As fans of the Adult Swim animated series now fully well by now, Rick and Morty has never been shy about referencing or outright skewering the greater pop culture circles. The fourth season was filled with these kinds of references as the series even started branching out into anime and manga shout outs. It seems this trend will be continuing with the next season of the series as the Smith family dons familiar colorful suits and pilots their own kind of Voltron.

As teased through the first trailer for the new fifth season of the series, Rick and Morty will be featuring a shout out to the Voltron franchise (which encompasses the original Japanese anime Beast King GoLion, Armored Fleet Dairugger XV and more). As teased through the newest trailer released for the season, however, it seems this Easter Egg will be a lot meatier than expected.

As seen through the newest trailer for the upcoming fifth season, the Smith Family dons the familiar colored uniforms seen in the Voltron franchise and even goes as far as piloting full lion mechs. Fighting a giant insect monster, the lions then merge into the full mecha reminiscent of the new, rounder design seen in the recent Voltron: Legendary Defender series on Netflix.

There's a chance that this could just be a single extended gag for an upcoming episode entirely related to something else, but there's also a good chance that this Voltron fight will be wrapped in an entire episode focused on this particular parody. If we're lucky, we could see even more of Rick and Morty's take on the anime and manga world considering how well it takes on the worlds of movies, video games, and comics.

Rick and Morty is primed for an official anime take given the success of the two official new anime shorts produced by prominent talents in the anime medium. The main series has yet to fully dive into the anime world, and with a fifth, sixth, and even seventh season of the series already in the works, now is the time to fully try out what the anine world has to offer!

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim with Season 5 on June 20th at 11:00PM EST.