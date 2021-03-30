Rick and Morty Season 5 Shares First Look at Voltron Parody

Rick and Morty shared a first look at a new Voltron parody coming in Season 5 of the series! As fans of the animated series know full well by this point, Rick and Morty has no issues with taking popular references from movies, television shows and more and twisting them to fit its own wild universe. The series has played around with anime concepts in the past, and this was especially prevalent in the fourth season of the series that saw Rick and Morty use some Ronin Warriors style mecha suit transformations.

Now it seems that anime influence is kicking in even more next season as the first trailer for the much anticipated fifth season of the series gives us a first look at what seems to be an extended Voltron joke as the Smith family dons colored suits and goes through the same kind of elaborate suit up and mecha sequence that fans have seen in the classic anime series (as well as many other franchises of this same ilk over the years). Check it out in the video above!

While this could very well be a one-off joke in between some other gags like many of the references in the series, the shots in the trailer tease that this Voltron-like mecha will be more involved than that. There are a few shots of the overall sequence such as them going down the metal corridors as Jerry points out, landing in five different ships that probably take them into their respective mecha, and the opening shot of the trailer sees the five of them heading into these mechas.

There's a point where they are all arguing next to what seems to be a wrecked mecha, and this is further emphasizing the Voltron references as the mecha appears to have teeth and each of the Smith family members can be seen wearing a helmet emblazoned with a lion motif like they would do in various tokusatsu series. But this is really only one of the many things to look forward to with the fifth season of the series.

Rick and Morty has been confirmed to return to Adult Swim with Season 5 of the series on June 20th. What did you think of the first trailer for the new season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!