Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases its Own Take on Marvel's Galactus

Rick And Morty remain the most popular series spawned from Cartoon Network's Programming Block, Adult Swim, and with the fifth season set to arrive on the channel later this summer, a new trailer has landed that delivers a big Easter Egg to one of Marvel's biggest creations in Galactus. Originally presented as a villain of the Fantastic Four, the space-faring force of nature has spent decades since his first appearance devouring planets in order to continue his own lifespan and choosing new Heralds to help him in his quest, including the likes of the Silver Surfer and Terrax.

The Adult Swim series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland first debuted in 2013, presenting the surreal adventures of the Smith family, with Rick Sanchez being presented as a crude scientist who is constantly dragging his grandson Morty on life-threatening adventures. Aside from simply giving us a character that looks startling like Marvel's Galactus, the new trailer for season five also features the likes of Namor, Voltron, Captain Planet, and more Easter Eggs that prove the creators of the Cartoon Network series isn't holding anything back with its upcoming installments. The fifth season is set to arrive on June 20th and is sure to have some hilarious, surreal episodes for the Smith clan.

Adult Swim released a new trailer for the fifth season on Rick And Morty via its Official Twitter Account that is jam-packed with countless Easter Eggs that give fans of the animated series are currently picking through to see what other pop culture icons are making their way into the cartoon:

No time to unpack this. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/pq9BFjmDpX — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 1, 2021

The upcoming season is far from the last time that we'll see Rick and Morty traveling across the universe, as Cartoon Network has already renewed the series for several more seasons, proving just how successful the animated series has become.

