Rick and Morty Star Reacts to Beth's Wild Season 6 Romance (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty fully brought Space Beth into the fold with Season 6 of the series, and the voice star behind both Beths opened up about the wild romance that formed between the two Beths as a result. The sixth season shook things up in a big way as not only did it pay more attention to the overall canon of the series, but brought back significant characters from the past. This included curious additions such as Space Beth, who was introduced in Season 4 but was kind of ignored in Season 5. But Season 6 brought her fully into the Smith Family fold.

Rick and Morty Season 6 kicked off with the promise that we would get to see much more of Space Beth in the series from that point on, and soon it was revealed that we would get to see a lot more than ever expected as Beth and Space Beth ended up having an emotional and physically intimate romance with one another. It was one of the wildest romances in the series to date, and speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of Season 6's coming episodes, star Sarah Chalke reacted to bringing this romance to life.

A Tale of Two Beths

"It was so much fun. I think it completely catches Domestic Beth off guard, so it was so fun to get to play this whole journey in one episode. So many different emotions," Sarah Chalke began when asked about voicing both of the characters in this romance. One of my favorite scenes to record maybe in the entire season was when she goes in to talk to Rick and she's kind of super embarrassed. They forgot the ice cream and then forgetting the ice cream becomes this metaphor and Rick's also done it. And then while all of this is happening, they're also taking the wire out of the space whale. And that's just a whole thing that doesn't even get discussed. But I feel like it's just an interesting moment between Rick and Beth."

Elaborating on this further, Chalke talked about the fun of getting to portray this romance from two different sides of the same kind of character, "There's just so many fun scenes to really dig your teeth into all smooshed into one episode, and to get to play both of them in it and try and find a way to have both their voices sound a little bit unique and both their personalities to feel unique, but to also both feel like they're genuinely Beth. Space Beth is just so much cooler and has so much more of an edge."

Then speaking to the differences between the two, Chalke stated, "I find I kind of stand differently and you hold yourself differently when you're recording her and have a bit more of a raspy voice. Then Domestic Beth is Domestic Beth. I mean, she is a little more uptight about the whole thing and just kind of second guessing everything. And so usually in a scene like that you just get to play one side of it. So to get to play both felt like such a gift."

Hopefully we'll get to see even more of Space Beth as Rick and Morty Season 6 returns to Adult Swim with new episodes on Sunday, November 20th!