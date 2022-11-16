Rick and Morty Star Details Their Different Approach for Space Beth (Exclusive)

Space Beth has become a big part of the sixth season of Rick And Morty, hanging around the Smith family and even enacting a relationship with the Beth who hangs out on Planet Earth. In a recent discussion with our own Nick Valdez, the voice behind both Beth and Space Beth, Sarah Chalke, detailed the different approach she took when it came to bringing to life the space-faring adventurer. While viewers still don't know which of the Beths is the real deal and which is the clone, it's clear that Chalke takes a different approach with the galaxy-hopping heroine.

With both Beth and Space Beth cut from the same genetic cloth, Chalke went into detail when it came to portraying the latter while making sure that the two still sound similar enough to convey the idea that they could both still be the "real deal":

"There's just so many fun scenes to really dig your teeth into all smooshed into ["Bethic Twinstinct"], and to get to play both of them in it and try and find a way to have both their voices sound a little bit unique and both their personalities to feel unique, but to also both feel like they're genuinely Beth. Space Beth is just so much cooler and has so much more of an edge."

Expanding on this point, Chalke then detailed how she approaches "Domestic Beth", who doesn't travel across the galaxy nearly as often but still finds herself dragged into terrifying scenarios thanks to the wild adventures of her father and her son:

"I find I kind of stand differently and you hold yourself differently when you're recording her and have a bit more of a raspy voice. And then Domestic Beth is Domestic Beth. I mean, she is a little more uptight about the whole thing and just kind of second-guessing everything. And so usually in a scene like that you just get to play one side of it. So to get to play both felt like such a gift."

Do you think Space Beth will continue hanging around the Smiths well into the future? What has been your favorite episode of Rick And Morty's sixth season to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.