Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 3 Trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty is now making its way through the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and the trailer for the next episode has given us the first look at what to expect with Episode 3! The sixth season kicked off with a huge premiere that not only established a new status quo for Rick, Morty, and the Smith Family, but also was packed to the brim with a number of huge reveals about the series' lore. Then it was followed up by a much lighter affair with an action movie parody, so there's been a question over what could be coming next.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 is titled "Bethic Twinstinct," and the trailer for the next episode of the series sees Morty angry over the fact that Summer and Rick are playing a Street Fighter like game. This is likely far from the main meat of the episode, as fans have come to know from this series, so it's likely just a glimpse at one of the opening or early gags outside of the main narrative of the episodes. Then again, it could be the whole thing! To judge for yourself, check out the first trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, September 18th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Bethic Twinstinct"! pic.twitter.com/2IAT6cgQk6 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 12, 2022

With a title such as "Bethic Twinstinct," referencing the two Beths, it's hard to imagine that this gaming scene will be the main focus of the episode. And even if it is, the fact that the title references Beth at all could be a hint that we'll get more of her story moving forward. The premiere brought the two Beths to a new level of understanding as they both came to accept their respective paths, and it teased that we would be seeing much more of Space Beth as a member of the family moving forward.

Given that Season 5 had ignored her entirely (referenced by Space Beth noting it's been two years since last seeing the family in the Season 6 premiere) after her full introduction at the end of Season 4, so hopefully the episode title is the more tease of the story rather than the trailer. Still, it's a promise that it will all be funny either way!