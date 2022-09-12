Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Comes to Rick and Morty to Do a Die Hard

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War, and more star Peter Dinkage has come to Rick and Morty to "do a Die Hard" with the newest episode of the sixth season! Rick and Morty Season 6 is now in high gear as following the end of the massive cliffhanger at the end of the fifth season, the series has now reached a new status quo in which Rick and the others can have their regular weekly adventures again. Like much of the previous seasons' best weekly adventures, the newest episode of the series has brought in a major guest star for its own take on Die Hard.

The promo for the newest episode of the series teased that Summer would be "doing a Die Hard" at Blips and Chitz, and Episode 2 of the season confirms that this is indeed the case as Summer is left on her own while Rick and Morty are stuck inside the game. The group of terrorists that she now has to take down on her own with a successful Die Hard? Led by the guest starring Peter Dinklage as a Hans Gruber like character who's such an expert on Die Hard that he's written books about it.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2, "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" sees not only Blips and Chitz return to the series, but a return from Roy: A Life Well Lived (seen in the Season 2 episode, "Mortynight Run"). The titular duo is stuck within the game during the episode, and as it cuts back and forth Rick is trying to free he and Morty from the game while on the outside Summer is fighting a group of terrorists. Dinklage leads the group that is trying their best to recreate Die Hard, and he's excited as Summer begins to sneak around and do one of her own.

Naturally, Summer knows nothing about Die Hard in the slightest and throws Dinklage's leader off his game as he's the most renowned expert on the movie and its various versions throughout the universe. But funny enough, that expertise is ultimately what leads to his undoing as his fate is very much in line with Hans Gruber's at the end of that movie. Unfortunately it also means he likely won't be back any time soon.

How did you like Peter Dinklage's time in Rick and Morty? What did you think of the newest episode overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!