Rick and Morty Teams With G Fuel to Make 'Unstable' Energy Drink

Rick and Morty is not far out from its comeback, and season six promises to bring big things to the table for fans. With its return slated for September, fans are gearing up for whatever adventures Rick throws at them this fall. Of course, others are trying to catch up on the Adult Swim hit by whatever means necessary, and that means some late nights spent in front of the TV. So if you need a pick-me-up, G Fuel has announced a collaboration with Rick and Morty in time for season six.

Recently, the energy drink brand announced it is teaming up with Rick and Morty for a special formula. So if you want to give Unstable Portal Fluid a try, well – your chance has come.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"Need a squanchy energy boost? Pick up the G FUEL Unstable Portal Fluid Collectors Box – inspired by Rick and Morty," the drink's description reads. "This sweet, juicy, and sour Strawberry Limeade blend will hit the spot as you travel the universe, battle galactic alien bugs, or just create new inventions!"

As you can see here, G Fuel has this strawberry limeade drink available for $40 USD for any fan wanting the collector's box. The bundle not only includes a tub of drink powder but also comes with a 16-ounce shaker cup. The travel bottle is black and green with several decals from Rick and Morty printed across the sides. So if you know someone in need of Sanchez-approved energy, here you go!

Of course, Rick and Morty is not the first brand to team up with G Fuel. Everything from Elden Ring to The Boys and even PewDiePie have sponsored their own formulas. And now, it is time for Adult Swim's top show to join in on the fun.

