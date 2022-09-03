Rick and Morty Debuts Season 6 Opening: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 6's opening just got revealed by adult swim. Every season of the beloved show gets a slight tweak to the intro. This one is no different as we see Rick and Summer in flight suits getting attacked by a massive sugar glider. Then things switch up to some sort of Sherlock Holmes parody featuring the titular duo. After that a strange Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade riff with a giant inflatable Rick. (Space Beth is there for that one, which is interesting considering how coy the staff was about her presence last season!). Things get classic Rick and Morty absurd when Morty is transformed into a pad of butter that's being rapidly melted. Part of the fun of these intro sequences is that some of this stuff will happen during the season's run and some of it is just fun gags that seemed like a good idea. It will be interesting to figure out which is which going forward. Check out the brand new opening for yourself down below.

In a recent interview with Polygon, series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland talked about how Season 6 was about getting back to some of the things fans loved about the show. There have been a number of jokes about the one-off Rick and Morty adventures that characterized this series for a lot of the early run. Now, it seems as though things are trending back in that direction.

"It might be a return to a season 3 ratio of canon to one-off energy," Harmon told the outlet during the interview. "And more importantly, the relationship between [that and the other seasons]....Maybe if season 5 might have felt a little bit more like almost a compulsive aversion to canon, and then a big episode at the end that promised all of it. And then season 6 is like, 'Yeah, moving forward, we're going to continue to try to hit that ratio the right way, as opposed to like, either compulsively avoiding it or indulging in it.'"

Roiland would go on to add, "We've always seen the show being able to live in both [worlds] if we're careful. We could say, 'F-ck it, let's go full serialized, f-ck it.' But I just feel like it would – I don't know if it would be good. It's almost like an Oreo cookie. And you're just eating the shit in the middle and then you're throwing away [the rest]. You kind of need both things."

Did you love the new opening? Let us know down in the comments!