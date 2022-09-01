Rick and Morty Co-Creators Say Season 6 Will Go Back to Formula Fans Loved

When Rick and Morty first premiered the series seemed to be mostly self-contained adventures (we're getting close to a hundred years of it) but as the series continues its serialized storytelling only expanded, including getting to a point that stories that seemed to be standalone were actual integral to the larger mythology. This mostly hit its peak in season five when almost the entire season had storylines and adventures that played into the show's dense continuity. With the upcoming sixth season however the series will seemingly shift back to a pattern that fans were more in tune with

"It might be a return to a season 3 ratio of canon to one-off energy," series co-creator Dan Harmon revealed to Polygon. "And more importantly, the relationship between [that and the other seasons]....Maybe if season 5 might have felt a little bit more like almost a compulsive aversion to canon, and then a big episode at the end that promised all of it. And then season 6 is like, 'Yeah, moving forward, we're going to continue to try to hit that ratio the right way, as opposed to like, either compulsively avoiding it or indulging in it.'"

Harmon's collaborator and fellow co-creator Justin Roiland added: "We've always seen the show being able to live in both [worlds] if we're careful. We could say, 'F-ck it, let's go full serialized, f-ck it.' But I just feel like it would – I don't know if it would be good. It's almost like an Oreo cookie. And you're just eating the shit in the middle and then you're throwing away [the rest]. You kind of need both things."

Rick and Morty's sixth season will premiere on Sunday, September 4, and reviews for the new episodes are already glowing. In a perfect 5 out of 5 review, ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw wrote that: "After six seasons it's also good to report that Rick and Morty is now letting its characters grow into their own, respective, three-dimensional people, as both the creators and actors now have such tight grips on who these characters are, where they've been, and where they may be heading. Everyone in the ensemble (even Jerry) is now much more than a caricature, and the show seems to get that as the character dynamics get more complicated – without ever getting too far away from the beats we know and love. Rick and Morty is still as funny, irreverent, and raunchy as ever, which is probably the least surprising thing about it, at this point."

What are you hoping to see from Rick and Morty in its next batch of episodes? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.