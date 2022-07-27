Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date Announced

It's happening! The team behind Rick and Morty promised season six was in the works a while ago, but fans have been left adrift with zero updates as of late. However, that has all changed thanks to the team at Adult Swim. Rick and Morty season six just announced its release date, and the show is going to hit fans at the start of this September.

Over on Twitter, the official Rick and Morty page shared the good news with netizens. Season six will premiere on September 4th. At this time, little is known about what the first episode will entail or how many episodes will make up the season. But as fall comes closer, you can rest assured we will learn more.

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

"It's hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon," Michael Ouweleen, the president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, shared in a new statement. "As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled."

To sweeten the deal, our first description of Rick and Morty's new season has also gone live. You can read up on the Adult Swim teaser here: "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

For those not yet caught up on Rick and Morty, the series dropped its fifth season last year which wrapped in the fall. The team at Adult Swim has been hard at work on the animated comedy since, and what's more, Rick and Morty has more on its plate than just season six. Back in May 2018, Adult Swim ordered a whopping 70 episodes of the hit series, and there are still plenty left in that order to produce. So once season six rolls through, fans can expect even more Rick and Morty goodness to come.

Are you excited for Rick and Morty to debut its new season? What do you want to see from the series' next batch of episodes?