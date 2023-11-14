Rick and Morty Reveals A Big New Twist In Rick's Backstory

Rick And Morty's seventh season has seen two new actors taking on the roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as the series hasn't missed a beat with its previous seasons. The latest episode, "Unmortricken", sees the return of not only Evil Morty, but Rick Prime making a comeback. As the Rick we've come to know and love seeks revenge for the man who murdered his wife, the latest installment gives Adult Swim fans a major curveball when it comes to Rick's backstory and why one big character has been missing in it.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Rick And Morty's seventh season, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Rick Sanchez's wife, Diane, was murdered by Rick Prime, setting the alcohol-pounding mad scientist on his journey of surreal adventures. Rick Prime has been spending his time performing some nefarious acts, having an ax to grind with the other Ricks of the multiverse and taking something from each of them. Specifically, Rick Prime has been killing all Dianes from the multiverse and often taking the opportunity to pit Ricks against one another.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

In the latest episode, we are able to see our Rick finally get revenge on Rick Prime, defeating his dark variant through rather violent means. Of course, the end of the episode goes to show that Rick getting his revenge is hardly a fix for his emotional state. While the "big bad" that Rick was hunting might now be dead, it's clear that the grandfather of the Smith family still has more than a few issues to work out.

Another big revelation of this episode was the fate of Evil Morty, the variant of Morty Smith that used his intelligence to escape from a multiverse engineered by the Council of Ricks. Keeping a cool head throughout the battle against Rick Prime, Evil Morty once again returned to the new universe, which is seemingly populated with more than a few characters that are like him. Rick And Morty season seven has a few installments left before it comes to an end, and it will be difficult to up the ante based on the events that took place in "Unmortricken".

Where do you think Rick And Morty goes from here? Do you think we'll one day see a Diane variant come into play? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.