Rick and Morty Fans Blown Away With Season 7's Latest Episode

Rick and Morty has made a big pivot with the latest episode of Season 7, and fans are excited to see what could happen next after everything that went down in Episode 5! The first half of Rick and Morty Season 7 has been sharing a few one-off adventures, but one of the things that fans were curious about was when the series would follow up on the end of Season 6, where Rick teased he would start chasing after Rick Prime in full again. There have been slight updates over the episodes so far, but the latest gave fans the biggest update yet.

Adult Swim had been keeping Episode 5 shrouded in mystery with its promotional materials, and it was soon revealed why as this was a pretty big episode moving the overall story forward. There were some big shake ups with both Evil Morty and Rick Prime making their grand return to the series, and by the end of the episode there's no telling where it could all go next from here.

