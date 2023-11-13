Rick and Morty Fans Blown Away With Season 7's Latest Episode
Rick and Morty fans were blown away by everything that happened in Season 7's newest episode!
Rick and Morty has made a big pivot with the latest episode of Season 7, and fans are excited to see what could happen next after everything that went down in Episode 5! The first half of Rick and Morty Season 7 has been sharing a few one-off adventures, but one of the things that fans were curious about was when the series would follow up on the end of Season 6, where Rick teased he would start chasing after Rick Prime in full again. There have been slight updates over the episodes so far, but the latest gave fans the biggest update yet.
Adult Swim had been keeping Episode 5 shrouded in mystery with its promotional materials, and it was soon revealed why as this was a pretty big episode moving the overall story forward. There were some big shake ups with both Evil Morty and Rick Prime making their grand return to the series, and by the end of the episode there's no telling where it could all go next from here.
Read on to see what fans are saying about everything that happened in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Finally
Finally a good episode of #RickandMorty. (So far) Was not expecting to see Evil Morty this soon.— Morty (@EvilMortyD69) November 13, 2023
He Did WHAT
#RickandMorty HOLY SHIT. HE FOUND RICK PRIME. LETS GO. pic.twitter.com/pV3qqyHN90— SteelJacket729 ❇️🇺🇦 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SteelJacket729) November 13, 2023
Best of the Season?
Whoa...this is the best episode of the season now! #RickandMorty— JZ-Gaming 🇺🇦 (@Jungoguy) November 13, 2023
This Happened
#RickAndMorty #FireDavidZaslav pic.twitter.com/dSQFrWzpcX— Badgerclops says #CeasefireNOW #FreePalestine (@BadgercIops) November 13, 2023
No Wonder!
No wonder they didn't want to show this episode. It's insane, lol!🤪🤯#RickandMorty— Head Up To The Mount 𝕏𝕩 (@kensherman902) November 13, 2023
Endgame Vibes
Endgame vibe from #RickandMorty Episode 5 pic.twitter.com/4kiwzAYhl5— TOP HD CONTENTS (@tvsclips) November 13, 2023
Absolutely Brutal
Rick and morty just kinda went reservoir dogs on us.#RickandMorty #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/DS0INf9jnE— Apollo (@HeroofLondon) November 13, 2023
Not Uncle Slo!
😥 Uncle Slo...... #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/rGMrW48Rw9— pumpkin spice🍂( ͡°Ɛ ͡°)☕femboys (@HazelfartLatte) November 13, 2023
What's Next?
The last time I was left wondering "OK, where do we go from here?" was The Wedding Squanchers' ending. I have that same question after that ending and I'm more excited than I've been in recent seasons. Its always exciting not knowing where #RickAndMorty are going.— Will 🎮 Ki11RockNRo11 (@KRNRGaming) November 13, 2023
Absolutely Delivered
Credit to #RickAndMorty for Unmortricken. I needed this episode & it delivered. So many spoilers but so many cool moments too. #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/yB06IoaroS— Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) November 13, 2023