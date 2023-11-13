Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 has made a major pivot towards its overall story, so here's a breakdown of everything that went down in Episode 5! Rick and Morty has been spending the first half of the season exploring more standalone episodic stories as fans have been reintroduced to Rick and the connections in his life. It wasn't even until Episode 4 that we got the first full Rick and Morty adventure of the season either, so fans were wondering what could be coming next now that the new season has officially reached the halfway point of its run this Fall.

Rick and Morty then made things even more intriguing as the promotional materials for Episode 5 have been riddled with mystery as Adult Swim had not shown off much of what to expect from the episode such as its opening scene and more like fans have seen for past episodes. Now that Episode 5 is here, it's been revealed why as "Unmortricken" was a big step forward for the series' canon. Here's what went down in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5.

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5?

Rick and Morty return from a new adventure and the two of them are arguing as Rick is tired of Morty complaining all the time. Asking him to quit if he hates it so much, Morty instead gets Rick a drink and then works on something mysterious before revealing he's actually Evil Morty and kills his Rick. Evil Morty and a new Rick then head to different universes to capture Mortys and kill Ricks before ultimately leading to where we saw him the first time. This is all a flashback.

The flashback then reveals how Evil Morty eventually made his way to the Citadel and took it over like seen in Season 3, and then escaped Rick's multiverse at the end of Season 5. Following the opening title card, it's revealed Evil Morty ends up in a strange new universe where other people have invented their own multiverse traveling devices. It's a dangerous place, but Evil Morty is smart enough to keep himself safe and keep traveling to other universes while battling off others who seem to be doing the same.

Evil Morty has crafted a paradise for himself among the horrors of this new universe, but it's falling apart as Rick continues to work on the Central Finite Curve to trap decoy Rick Primes. Evil Morty then confronts Rick and Morty about what he's doing, and Rick is revealing to be "fracking" the Central Finite Curve to capture Rick Prime. Evil Morty then suggests a way to ease the search, and he captures a new Rick Prime that is different than the others.

When Evil Morty and Rick start to argue, Morty then kills the captured Rick Prime and the decoy turns into black goo and fall into a trap of some kind. It's full of other Ricks who have also been hunting down Rick Prime, and each of them have been somewhat successful in their own way. It's here that Rick Prime shows up on a graphic to explains it starts the next round, and he explains that all of their Dianes have been erased from all realities with a powerful new weapon, the Omega Device.

He teases that one of them will get their Diane back by being the final Rick left alive, and each of the Ricks start fighting one another. When it comes down to Rick and the two Mortys, Rick and Evil Morty then decide to work together and kill the other Rick that had survived. When the fights end, Rick Prime says he has a Diane and it's revealed to be a Diane that was turned into a kind of super weapon. Both Mortys are curious about Rick Prime killing Diane across all realities, and soon they escape with a combination of both Rick and Evil Morty's Portal Guns.

The two of them work well together, and soon they head back to Rick C-137's home. Rick's excited about being the first one to escape from that trap, and because there's a weapon that can kill someone across all realities, it would mean it could kill Rick Prime as well. Rick then tags Rick Prime's possible locations, and heads off on his own. Evil Morty soon follows with the thought that Rick would use this weapon to kill himself, and Morty reluctantly follows.

After the commercial break, Rick charges into the giant planet sized weapon base that Rick Prime had built. When the two Mortys arrive, Rick Prime then taunts Rick C-137 once more. Rick Prime then explains that Rick's car sounds like a computerized version of his wife, and the reveals that this base is actually a new version of the Omega Weapon that can kill all of his family at once. Rick Prime then uses it on Slow Mobius, who Rick calls Uncle Slow. Even Rick Prime was sad to see it used to kill him (which then wipes him out across all realities).

Rick and Evil Morty begin fighting Rick Prime while Morty starts tinkering with some wires. Evil Morty is able to keep up with Rick Prime while Rick himself struggles, and it's clear he's at a disadvantage compared to Rick Prime's tricks. At one point it looks like Rick Prime had been defeated, but he then pieces himself back together. Evil Morty then deals the final blow to Rick Prime and he ties him down into a machine that starts frying all of Rick Prime's backups.

Evil Morty then takes some schematics from Rick Prime while Morty wakes up the defeated Rick from his near death state. When Rick and Rick Prime then confront one another, Rick starts to punch Rick Prime in the face as Prime taunts Rick about what his life will be like without him and that either one could have become the main Prime first. Beating Rick Prime to death, Evil Morty is seen shutting down the Omega Weapon and Rick walks out bloodied after killing Prime.

Evil Morty taunts Rick about killing Rick Prime, and threatens he could end Rick any time he wants and decides not to use it because it would mean that he wouldn't be able to live peacefully and alone anymore. Meaning he'd have "vengeful Summers" coming after him. Rick then absorbs the shock of everything that happened. Still covered in blood, he realizes his greatest chase has come to an end as he listlessly lives his life afterward.

This should be everything he wants, but he's clearly not happy. After the credits, Slow Mobius' wife starts to plot her revenge, but soon ends up finding happiness with someone else rather than chasing the same path Rick once did.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's latest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!