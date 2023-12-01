Rick And Morty Season 7 Episode 8 Preview Brings Back "Ice-T"

Rick And Morty's seventh season only has a few episodes in the tank before it comes to an end. With this latest season featuring the death of Rick Prime and more than a few surreal situations for the Smith Family to handle, the eighth episode has revealed its "cold open" which will feature a hilarious comeback. Not having appeared since Season 2, "Ice-T" is aiming to make a comeback in the episode, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie".

The last time that Adult Swim fans saw "Ice-T", and his alternate self known as "Water-T", he was a part of the episode titled "Get Schwifty". In attempting to create a musical act that would save the planet, Rick Sanchez found himself collaborating with Ice-T, only for the artist to reveal that he was an alien from a distant world. Hilariously revealing that he used to be a being known as "Water-T", cursed to be frozen in ice thanks to not caring for his people, Ice-T would go on to save the day and save the Earth. From the cold open seen below, it seems that the next episode of the seventh season is picking up right where season two left off.

Rick And Morty And Ice-T

While the cold opening for Rick And Morty's eighth episode of its seventh season doesn't feature Rick or Morty, the footage shows that "Water-T" is now on his way to Earth for help. Implementing quite a few puns that are number-related, the installment is looking to be as funny as it is surreal.

As Rick and Morty rounds out the final episodes of the season, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What has been your favorite episode of Rick And Morty's seventh season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Adult Swim.