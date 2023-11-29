Rick and Morty Team Breaks Down the Kuato Episode in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 finally had Morty and Summer team up in a surprising new way with the latest episode, and the team behind it all explained how turning Morty into a Kuato helped to flesh out their relationship even more (and the one between Rick and Summer as a result). Rick and Morty Season 7 has been unfortunately very light on new material for Summer as the episodes thus far had been mostly focused on Rick as he's been dealing with taking on his nemesis for the first real (and notably final time). So the rest of the family really hasn't been along for the ride.

Rick and Morty Season 7 saw Morty and Summer fusing together to where Morty becomes a Kuato (which is a Total Recall reference) attached to Summer's stomach. Explaining how this ends up sharing a deeper look into Morty and Summer's brother and sister relationship (and thus Rick and Summer's relationship), Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, executive producer James Siciliano and writers Albro Lundy and Alex Song-Xia opened up about all of the emotional reveals in a new Inside the Episode video for Adult Swim. Check it out below:

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

You can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription) if you want to see how the newest season has been going so far. Rick and Morty Season 7 has yet to confirm a streaming release date for Hulu or Max as of the time of this writing, and likely won't do so in North America until long after the new season wraps. You can watch the first six seasons of Rick and Morty with Hulu and Max, however.

As for Rick and Morty Season 7, Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What did you think of Rick and Morty's Kuato episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!