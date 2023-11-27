Rick and Morty Season 7 Makes Big Change to Summer

Rick and Morty Season 7 finally had Summer at the center of one of the adventures for the first real episode of the season, and with the newest episode made some big changes to Summer as she's grown up in some big ways! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been focusing mostly on Rick himself thanks to his finally come face to face with Rick Prime, but that meant that the episodes since have unfortunately meant less interactions with the rest of the Smith Family. That's beginning to change with the final episodes of the season leading into its finale.

Rick and Morty Season 7 finally brought Summer into a new adventure with Rick and Morty with Episode 8 of the season, and through this the episode finally explained why Rick treats Summer the way he does. She was angry at the fact that Morty seemed to get everything he ever wants simply when he asks for it, and Rick then explained it was because he respected her. As a result of learning this little bit about herself, Summer's grown up and even starting to explore a wider sexuality.

Rick and Morty: Summer Changes Explained

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 teams up Morty with Summer in a wild and unexpected way as Morty becomes a Kuato fused to Summer's stomach. This leads Summer to asking Rick for help, and he eventually agrees if she does some chores for him. Through the episode Summer gets more annoyed at the fact that Rick refuses to help her for free, and thus ends up escaping from a kidnapping on her own through the course of the episode. It's here she ends up saving a woman from the same fate.

When the episode begins she wants to impress the boys at her high school, but after finding out Rick respects her (and thus becoming more self-actualized herself through her own actions), Summer really isn't interested in that even more. Summer's sexuality had been teased to be more open during episodes in the past, and when she ends up deciding to hang out with that same woman she rescued at the end of the episode, it's another step in this direction.

